mars candy
Dreamstime
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

Mars Is Hiring a Candy Connoisseur Intern in Chicago

By
Editor
‘The ideal candidate should have a strong interest in treating yourself’

The perfect position for those of us with a sweet tooth and a discerning palate has just opened up in Chicago. Mars Wrigley Confectionery, the candy company that makes M&Ms, Skittles, Snickers, Twix, and more, is looking for a confectionery connoisseur intern.

More Candy Stories

Mars is describing the position as a “mutually rewarding experience,” and we would have to agree. This Chicago office intern will get to sample chocolate, gum, and “confections” from around the world, including flavors that aren’t yet available to the public. Mars asks that any candidate also have a strong interest in “treating yourself,” as the lucky intern will get to produce a personalized batch of chewing gum, and taste and develop an appreciation for all of the company’s products — by eating them.

Of course, the intern will have to do actual work, such as develop multimedia assets and visual fact sheets, as well as “infuse flavor fun” into social media strategy content development. But if they can handle that, plus meet the minimum qualifications of being a high school grad 21 years or older with experience in journalism and photo and video editing and production skills, and live in or be willing to relocate to Chicago, then they will be considered for the fully paid internship opportunity — with a signing bonus of a year’s worth of candy!

Thinking of applying? Get acquainted with these surprising facts about your favorite 20 candy brands before you write that stellar cover letter.

Click for slideshow
The Best Food and Drink in Illinois for 2018 Gallery
Related Links
How Much Candy Should You Really Allow Your Kids Per Day? SlideshowThe Best Deep-Dish Pizza Outside of Chicago GalleryThe Best Chocolate Shop in Every State for 2018 Gallery
Tags
news
mars
Wrigley
candy
jobs
Internship