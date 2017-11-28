Man Shot to Death Inside New Jersey Applebee's Knew Alleged Gunman

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s officer has alleged that 27-year-old Noel Powell III shot 23-year-old Devin Smith to death inside a New Jersey Applebee’s restaurant early in the morning on November 14. Applebee’s surveillance cameras were able to capture the shooting — which an eyewitness said “happened so fast” — on video.

In one of the released 911 calls, a caller reported that Smith was shot in the head and not breathing. In a follow-up call by an Applebee’s employee, the dispatcher attempted to get a description of the shooter. "It happened so fast, but we do have cameras here," they offered. When dispatch asked if the employee could ask customers and staff if anyone might have any information, they responded, "No, everybody's so shaken up and scared. It happened so fast nobody knows what happened.”

Luckily, Applebee’s was able to provide police with the surveillance tape, and a few days later Powell surrendered to authorities. NJ.com reports that a decades-old dispute between the two men and their families led to the murder. Powell’s hearing will be held in Mercer County Superior Court.