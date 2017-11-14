Man Shot to Death Inside New Jersey Applebee's

A man was fatally shot inside a New Jersey Applebee’s restaurant early on November 14. According to Lawrenceville police, the man, who was in his late 20s, appeared to have been specifically targeted. He was shot in the back of the head and in his neck as he sat at the restaurant bar at 12:25 a.m. The suspected shooter drove off in a black Chevy Suburban.

Witnesses were held at the scene post-shooting and interviewed by police, according to local news station 6ABC. NJ.com reports that there were no other injuries, that the victim has not yet been identified, and that no arrests have been made.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofrio told the local news outlet, "It's very unusual to have a homicide in an establishment like an Applebee's — a family restaurant. It goes to illustrate how violence has proliferated, and that no community is exempt from violence."

The Daily Meal will continue to update this story with any new information.