German Man Mistakes Garden Zucchini for WWII Bomb

A German man alerted the police to what he thought to be an unexploded World War II-era bomb in his garden, but it turned out to be a large zucchini. When the 81-year-old man reported the large dark object in his yard as a bomb, a police bomb squad was called to respond.

The zucchini, which was decidedly not a bomb, measured 16 inches in length and weighed about 11 pounds. Police reportedly believe that someone must have thrown it into the man’s garden.

According to U.K. publication The Telegraph, the zucchini-bomb threat was a real cause for concern, as unexploded bombs are frequently found during construction work in Germany and often result in mass evacuations.