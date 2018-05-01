New Las Vegas Tasting Event Highlights Off-Strip Chefs

Without question, celebrity chefs have helped make Las Vegas a top epicurean destination. But world-class gastronomic talent can definitely be found beyond the neon. Many of these off-Strip chefs and their staffs have honed their own business and culinary skills working under those same celebrity chefs. They are a close-knit group, supporting each other on each of their own individual venues that are diverse as the chefs themselves.
Many of Las Vegas’ most acclaimed independent chef-restaurateurs are now working together to showcase their talents and venues with a one-night-only event: The Feast of Friends presents Vegas UnStripped by Locals on May 12 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The name could not be more appropriate as this “feast” will feature incredible bites and creative libations at an undisclosed location in the Las Vegas Arts District and a not-to-be-missed afterparty.
The impressive lineup is a who’s who of Las Vegas chefs. Participating chefs include: Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf, the 2017 Best New Restaurant of the Year; Chris Decker of Metro Pizza and Lulu’s Bread & Breakfast; Daniel Krohmer of Other Mama, one of GQ’s 2016 Best Restaurants in the Country; James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen; Eater Vegas’s 2017 Chef of the Year Jamie Tran of the Black Sheep; Justin Kingsley Hall of The Kitchen at Atomic; James Beard Foundation nominated Sheridan Su of Flock & Fowl and Fat Choy; Khai Vu of District One, Le Pho, Mordeo Wine Bar.
“I’m excited to be a part of creating more awareness of our local dining scene,” said Howard. “At UnStripped, you won’t see anything phoned in. We are coming to impress.”
This one-of-a-kind event is produced by Las Vegas-based marketing consultant Eric Gladstone, who saw the need to recognize the off-Strip scene. “While the world knows Las Vegas Strip dining is incredible,” said Gladstone. “Not enough attention is being paid to how great the off-Strip restaurants have become, they deserve their own spotlight.”
Advance tickets are available at for $65 (plus fees). All of the chefs and organizers are volunteering their time in order to keep the price accessible. Any net proceeds will be donated to a local downtown-based charity. These off-Strip restaurants could be a delicious alternative when planning a budget-friendly trip to Vegas.
