LA's Pink’s Hot Dogs Are Going Dodger Blue for the World Series

Los Angeles landmark and hot dog paragon Pink’s Hot Dogs has swapped out all of their pink signage for blue in honor of the Dodgers advancing to the World Series.

They debuted their supportive trappings via a photo that they posted to Twitter.

In the photo a large banner hangs over Pink’s customary super-long line. The sign reads, “Pink’s is now Dodger blue!!!”

That is not the only celebratory switch the hot dog haven is making. The Blue’s Dog is now on the menu — it’s an all-beef hot dog with mustard, onions, chili, cheese, and bacon.

Pink’s is also currently selling T-shirts with Pink’s logo and supportive words for the LA team as well as Dodger baseball caps featuring a pink LA logo on the front. Never heard of Pink’s? It’s only one of America’s 75 best hot dogs.