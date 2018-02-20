In November, the world was given the Hershey’s Gold bar, a caramelized crème candy with chopped peanuts and pretzels. Now the chocolate giant is partnering with bakery chain Krispy Kreme to offer the cocoa-less sweet treat in doughnut form.

The new Hershey’s Gold doughnut features Krispy Kreme’s famous Original Glazed Doughnut topped with a salted caramel icing and pieces of the Hershey’s Gold bar. The new baked good will be available for a limited time only starting February 22 at participating Krispy Kreme shops nationwide.

“One of the ways we bring joy to our customers is by innovating to create unique doughnuts that only Krispy Kreme Doughnuts can deliver,” the chain’s chief marketing officer, Jackie Woodward, said in a release. “We’ve created the perfect balance between smooth and crunchy by including actual pieces of the salty sweet Hershey’s Gold bar on our Original Glazed Doughnut.”



Courtesy of Krispy Kreme



Also on the horizon for the brand is the lemon-glazed variety that won a flavor poll in January. The citrusy contender beat out blueberry, caramel, and maple. For more deliciously decadent treats, take a gander at America’s most outrageous doughnuts and where to find them.