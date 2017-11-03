We Tried Hershey’s Gold, and Here’s How It Tastes

If there’s one thing that is synonymous with a Hershey’s candy bar, it’s chocolate, right? For over 100 years, the iconic candy brand has been producing chocolate bars for children (and adults) to delight in. Well, no more. On November 1, Hershey’s launched the fourth product in their signature bar line: the Hershey’s Gold, a caramelized creme bar with chopped peanuts and pretzels. Yeah, you read that right: There’s no cocoa in this mix.
And truly, “the pretzels were the real MVPs,” as one editor said. “The crunchy texture made the bar enjoyable to chew.” Many editors thought that they preferred Hershey’s chocolate products, but would consider buying this bar to share with friends.
If you want to try it out yourself, the Hershey’s Gold Caramelized Creme Peanuts & Pretzels bar will be on shelves nationwide starting December 1. Until then, consider snacking on these 11 things you didn’t know about Hershey’s.
Hershey’s Gold bars celebrate the chocolatier’s sponsorship of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams