New Zealand KFC stores will be releasing KFC themed Christmas ornaments starting in early December. These ornaments will be the ultimate Christmas dressing to any major KFC’s tree this year. The five ornaments that come as a set, will feature different facets of the brand.

Customers who purchase the ornament selection can hang a drumstick, a carton of fries, a wing, a bucket of fried chicken, and Colonel Sanders’ face.

"Forget the mistletoe this year — these naughty and nice decorations are sure to make the magic happen when you grab a drumstick off the tree and hold it overhead," said Clark Wilson, KFC’s Marketing Director, in a statement. The brand has even put out a #KFChristmas promotional video that takes their menu items from edible to ornamental.

These Christmas ornaments are not the only kitschy things KFC has been selling. The brand previously sold a fried chicken scented candle in NZ as well as a chicken scented bath bomb in Japan. Love KFC? You could make it forever with a crazy fast food tattoo.