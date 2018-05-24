Here's Why It’s Never a Good Idea to Get Drunk at the Beach

If your idea of a perfect summer afternoon is relaxing at the beach or poolside with a few too many adult beverages, you can be forgiven; heck, it sounds like a good time to us! But while we hate to spoil the fun, getting drunk by the water can be a really bad idea. Here are some reasons why.

You’ll get dehydrated

Alcohol is a diuretic, so the more you drink, the more trips you’ll need to take to the restroom. In order to prevent yourself from becoming completely parched, make sure you alternate drinks with glasses of water.

You’ll overheat

Spending too much time in the hot sun, combined with alcohol’s dehydrating effects, can lead to overheating and heat stroke. Make sure you spend as much time out of the sun as you do in it, and watch out for heat stroke symptoms like red skin, nausea, headache, and dizziness.

You can get a nasty sunburn

The drunker you are, the less likely you are to reapply sunblock when it’s needed. You’re also more likely to completely lose track of time and not realize that you’ve been sitting under direct sunlight for four hours. Passing out drunk in the sun can also be a recipe for serious sun damage.

Swimming or boating can be extremely dangerous

Getting plastered and then wading into neck-deep water is a really bad idea, as reaction times and balance can be seriously thrown off by a few drinks. Operating a boat while drunk is as dangerous as drunk driving, and it leads to many deaths and preventable accidents every year. Just relax on a quiet beach with an iced tea instead!