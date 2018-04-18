High Holiday: Where to Find CBD Treats in NYC and LA this Weekend

Cannabidiol—commonly referred to as CBD—is just one of more than 80 cannabinoids identified in the cannabis plant and is the second-most abundant cannabinoid present in it, after THC. Unlike THC, however, CBD is non-psychotropic, meaning that when ingested it doesn’t cause the high associated with the effects of THC.

Offering a myriad of health benefits including anti-inflammatory properties, CBD oil can also help sharpen focus, increase the ability to handle stressors, and increase energy. For decades, the growing population of cannabis users in the United States has celebrated the healing plant on the communal holiday of April 20 (also known as “420”) and brands are beginning to jump on the green bandwagon as the general public becomes more accepting of the practice. With this year’s High Holiday falling on a Friday, here are a few places in New York City and Los Angeles offering delicious opportunities to sample CBD oil for yourself:

NYC’s famed plant-based concept, Sweets by CHLOE., has partnered with CAP Beauty, the all-natural beauty and wellness company, to create the limited-edition The Daily Hit Brownie. Available from Friday, April 20 through Sunday, April 22 (while supplies last), each sweet has a dose of CAP Beauty’s ingestible CBD adaptogenic oil, The Daily Hit, baked right in, making it by CHLOE.’s first vegan brownie and first CBD-based delight.

Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream will host a one-day pop-up in their Ludlow Street, New York City and Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles locations together with comforter brand, Buffy and local holistic community, The Alchemist Kitchen. On Friday, April 20 from 2 to 11 p.m. local time for both shops, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy CBD-laced fudge sundaes (thanks so The Alchemist Kitchen) while chilling on fluffy Buffy comforters.