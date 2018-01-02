Guinness World Record Book Confirms That This Is the World's Heaviest Avocado

The enormous avocado found by Pamela Wang of Hawaii is now on record as the heaviest avocado in the world. Guinness World Records America confirmed to Wang that the 5-pound-3.6-ounce green fruit she found on a walk through South Kona is the world’s heaviest.

Wang has received attention for her colossal find from throughout Hawaii, as well as from the U.S. mainland, the U.K., Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan. “I have so many people who called me up, contacted me, friends of mine and people who found me on Facebook. The fun thing was reconnecting with all sorts of friends I haven’t talked to in a while who opened the paper and saw my face right there looking back at them,” she told West Hawaii Today.

Many who contacted Wang wanted to know how the world’s heaviest avocado tasted, if at all different in its supersize form. “Do you know how hard it is to try and describe how an avocado tastes?” she tried to explain.

Hawaii is home to a few record-breakingly gigantic food items. The world’s heaviest soursop, mango, and jackfruit have all been located on the islands. Love big or even extreme cuisine exploits? Check out these 19 record-breaking food feats.