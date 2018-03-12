This Guy Ate a 'Supersized' Grand Mac Meal in Under 1 Minute

After a successful monthslong run last year, the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac returned to McDonald’s as a limited-time-only offer beginning January 31. YouTube-famous competitive eater Matt Stonie wasted no time at all getting his hands on a Grand Mac meal and funneling it into his face in record time. And in true Stonie style, the 25-year-old “supersized” his meal, although McDonald’s did away with the extra-large portion in 2004 as part of a health initiative.

The 130-pound Californian, nicknamed “Megatoad,” is no stranger to the Golden Arches. He actually holds a world record for downing 25 Big Macs in 22 minutes, so naturally his chances of failing this challenge were slim to none.

At the start of his 8-minute video, Stonie introduces his victims: a Grand Mac, a large fry, and a large Diet Coke. Then he begins eating. Within the first 20 seconds, his burger is completely destroyed. Megatoad then reaches for the fries, which he scoops up by the handful and very gracelessly shoves into his mouth.

“Holy s---,” he says between bites.

After finishing up the last couple scraps of food, and just after the minute mark, Stonie pours the soda down his throat. The timer is stopped at one minute and ten seconds. While this speed may seem near impossible for anyone else to achieve, the internet sensation is dissatisfied with his numbers and goes for round two.

This time he starts with the fries and washes them down with sips of soda. Thirty seconds in, he moves on to the burger and slurps the rest of his pop. The time reads 59 seconds. Even though that was Stonie’s initial goal, he casually decides to try to beat his time with a third supersized Grand Big Mac meal.

He uses the same technique as last time, except with intensified breathing and pained looks on his face. But as the old saying goes, “third time’s a charm” — because on his third large Diet Coke, large fries, and Grand Mac, Stonie posts his best time at 56 seconds.

A post shared by Matt Stonie (@matt_stonie) on Mar 9, 2018 at 5:20pm PST

The video, which is only the latest in a series of competitive eating challenges, has over 3.2 million views and is currently the No. 6 video trending on YouTube, where Stonie has 4.1 million subscribers. Some of his other impressive accolades include unseating Joey Chestnut at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest (and then out-eating him again in a rib contest), annihilating four In-N-Out 4x4 burgers in under three minutes, and scarfing down 13 pounds of Chips Ahoy cookies, with milk, in 27 minutes and 33 seconds.

If that wasn’t enough to make you want to eat a salad, here are 12 “healthy” foods that actually have more calories than a Big Mac. Bon appétit!