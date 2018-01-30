For a few months last year, McDonald’s introduced smaller and larger versions of the legendary Big Mac. This allowed customers to have more or less of the meal made from 100 percent all-beef patties, Mac Sauce, shredded lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun. Now, Brand Eating reports that the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac are returning for another limited-time run.

The Mac Jr. is the smallest portion variation and comes with a single patty and no middle bun.

The Grand Mac is wider than the Big Mac and has two patties that weigh around one-third of a pound prior to cooking. A third slice of bread separates the patties.



McDonald's



It is unclear at this time when and where these items will be available. But according to Brand Eating, the Mac Jr. costs $1.99, the Big Mac will set you back $3.99, and the Grand Mac retails for $4.79.

The Daily Meal has reached out to McDonald’s for further information. For more on the Illinois-based fast food chain, here are 11 things you didn’t know about McDonald’s.