Watch: Man Eats 13 Pounds of Chips Ahoy Cookies, With Milk, in Single Sitting

He’s back and he’s hungrier than ever.

Competitive eater Matt “Megatoad” Stonie of San Jose, California, recently devoured 203 Chips Ahoy cookies and one gallon of milk in 27 minutes and 33 seconds. The not-so-subtle snack weighed 13 pounds and amounted to a whopping 12,800 calories.



A post shared by Matt Stonie (@matt_stonie) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT



And you can watch it all on YouTube on a video he posted July 28.

Stonie, 25, starts his video off at the grocery store where his initial plan is to buy three packages (approximately 99 cookies). Upon realizing three packages may seem “lame” to viewers, he settles on five packages of Chips Ahoy original chocolate chip and one package of Candy Blast. That’s 726 grams of sugar (almost 20 times the recommended daily intake).

The 130-pound Stonie is ranked second by Major League Eating and holds 22 world eating records including: 225 Peeps in five minutes, 113 pancakes in eight minutes, 25 Big Macs in 22 minutes, 182 slices of bacon in five minutes, and 20.8 pounds of pumpkin pie in eight minutes. He also won Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2015.

Wait, there’s more. On his YouTube channel, there are hundreds of videos of Stonie housing mammoth amounts of food ­— four In-N-Out burgers stacked with four patties and four buns each, 12.5 pounds of fried rice, 50 Entenmann’s chocolate and glazed donuts, an entire jar of Nutella and, most impressively, 20,455 calories worth of pizza, chicken wings, burgers, and chili — all in one sitting.

Since its post date, the Chips Ahoy Challenge video has gotten over 2.5 million views.

