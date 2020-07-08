Gordon Ramsay has done it again. The celebrity chef and TV personality recently taught the world how to make fish and chips in 11 minutes, and now he’s back with a new recipe inspired by a beloved Indian dish — though this one will certainly take you more than 11 minutes to make.

As part of his new show on National Geographic, “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,” the 53-year-old Brit is sharing his take on pandi curry with Kachampuli vinegar. The spice-fueled recipe with marinated pork belly and bitter lime onions is your one-way ticket to a delicious meal inspired by food from around the world you can make at home.

Gordon Ramsay's Pandi Curry With Kachampuli

Serves: 4

Ingredients to start pork belly:

2 pounds pork belly, skin removed

2 tablespoons turmeric

2 tablespoons Kashmiri chili powder

Salt, to taste

3 cups pork stock

1 tablespoon Kachampuli vinegar; you may substitute with the vinegar of your choice

1 teaspoon bitter lime juice

1 tablespoon chopped coriander

Directions to start pork belly:

Cut pork belly into 2-inch cubes and marinate in a mixture of salt, turmeric and Kashmiri chili powder.

Sear pork in a large pot until some fat has rendered and pieces are lightly golden.

Add pork stock to the pot and bring to a boil; simmer on low until pork starts to get tender.

Ingredients for wet masala:

12 shallots, minced

4 serrano chilis, minced and seeds removed

2 tablespoons cumin seeds, toasted

8 garlic cloves, peeled

2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and minced

1 bunch of cilantro with stems

15 fresh curry leaves

Directions for wet masala:

In a large mortar and pestle, make a coarse wet masala using the shallots, green chilis, cumin seeds, garlic, ginger, cilantro and curry leaves. This will take some time to break down. If you need to finely chop or mince the bulkier vegetables, you may do so to speed up the process.

Add the wet paste to the pot of pork and continue cooking, stirring constantly.

Ingredients for dry masala:

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

1-inch piece of cinnamon stick, whole

2 bay leaves

6 cloves

Directions for dry masala:

Toast each spice individually until dark golden brown, being careful not to burn. Grind together in a mortar and pestle until completely pulverized to a powder.

Ingredients for pickled red onion:

1 large red onion, thinly sliced

Juice of 1 bitter lime

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon jaggery sugar

Directions for pickled red onion:

Cover sliced onions in bitter lime juice, jaggery sugar and a pinch of salt. Set aside for plating.

Directions to finish pork belly:

Once pork has become tender and sauce has started to thicken, add a few small spoonfuls of the dry masala and Kachampuli vinegar.

Add salt to taste and continue cooking on a low simmer for 20 to 25 more minutes to allow spices to season the pork fully.

Garnish with fresh coriander, bitter lime and pickled red onion, and serve with bitter lime on the side.