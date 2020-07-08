  1. Home
Gordon Ramsay's Pandi Curry With Kachampuli

July 8, 2020 | 4:01pm
The celebrity chef shares his interpretation of the Indian dish
gordon ramsays curry
National Geographic/Justin Mandel

This spice-fueled pandi curry with pork belly and bitter lime onions is celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's take on a beloved Indian dish.

This recipe is courtesy of Gordon Ramsay.

Ingredients

For the Pork Belly (Start):

  • 2 Pounds pork belly, skin removed
  • 2 Tablespoons turmeric
  • 2 Tablespoons Kashmiri chili powder
  • Salt, to taste
  • 3 Cups pork stock
  • 1 Tablespoon Kachampuli vinegar; you may substitute with the vinegar of your choice
  • 1 Teaspoon bitter lime juice
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped coriander

For the Wet Masala:

  • 12 shallots, minced
  • 4 serrano chilies, minced and seeds removed
  • 2 Tablespoons cumin seeds, toasted
  • 8 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and minced
  • 1 bunch cilantro with stems
  • 15 fresh curry leaves

For the Dry Masala:

  • 1 Tablespoon coriander seeds
  • 1 Tablespoon cumin seeds
  • 1 Tablespoon black peppercorns
  • 1-inch piece of cinnamon stick, whole
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 6 cloves

For the Pickled Red Onion:

  • 1 large red onion, thinly sliced
  • Juice of 1 bitter lime
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Tablespoon jaggery sugar

For the Pork Belly (Finish)

Directions

For the Pork Belly (Start):

Cut pork belly into 2-inch cubes and marinate in a mixture of salt, turmeric and Kashmiri chili powder.

Sear pork in a large pot until some fat has rendered and pieces are lightly golden.

Add pork stock to the pot and bring to a boil; simmer on low until pork starts to get tender.

For the Wet Masala:

In a large mortar and pestle, make a coarse wet masala using the shallots, green chilis, cumin seeds, garlic, ginger, cilantro and curry leaves. This will take some time to break down. If you need to finely chop or mince the bulkier vegetables, you may do so to speed up the process.

Add the wet paste to the pot of pork and continue cooking, stirring constantly.

For the Dry Masala:

Toast each spice individually until dark golden brown, being careful not to burn. Grind together in a mortar and pestle until completely pulverized to a powder.

For the Pickled Red Onion:

Cover sliced onions in bitter lime juice, jaggery sugar and a pinch of salt. Set aside for plating.

For the Pork Belly (Finish)

Once pork has become tender and sauce has started to thicken, add a few small spoonfuls of the dry masala and Kachampuli vinegar.

Add salt to taste and continue cooking on a low simmer for 20 to 25 minutes to allow the spices to season the pork fully.

Garnish with fresh coriander, bitter lime and pickled red onion, and serve with bitter lime on the side.

