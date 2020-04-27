If you're not motivated to make food at home because the thought of grueling over a hot stove all night exhausts you, get a load of this: Gordan Ramsay literally made fish and chips in 10 minutes and 45 seconds, fully turning this restaurant-quality meal into an easy recipe that you can make in less than one hour.

Are Nonstick Pans Safe? And Other Kitchen Tool Questions, Answered

For his YouTube series “Ramsay in 10,” the celebrity chef took a spin around his living space, briefly showing his 1-year-old son Oscar shopping for toy milk, baked beans and other pantry staples in the living room, before returning to the kitchen to make this British classic.

With his daughters behind the camera, Ramsay used cod, egg whites, self-rising flour, beer, potato, sunflower oil, salt, curry powder and baking powder to make the fish and chips, while talking through tips and tricks for how to properly fry food at home.

To make a tartar sauce for dipping, Ramsay used creme fraiche, mayo, pickles, shallot, lemon and the unexpected and optional hot sauce. Granted he used Tabasco, which isn’t exactly one of the hottest hot sauces in the world.

Altogether, it took this seasoned pro just over 10 minutes to make fish and chips seem like a simple weeknight dinner. While it may or may not take you more time to fry this dish up, if you want to learn to make quality quarantine eats at home, here are all the online cooking classes you can take during the coronavirus pandemic.