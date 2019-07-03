Alton Brown’s legendary Food Network show “Good Eats,” which went off the air in 2012 after 249 episodes, is on its way back to the airwaves, and more information about what fans can expect is slowly trickling out.

As loyal watchers of “Good Eats” already know, each episode of the show has one specific theme, be it pork chops, beef tenderloin, dill pickles or bread pudding. A large part of the show’s appeal has been the deep dive Brown takes into the finer details of each highlighted dish, ingredient or cooking technique, and it looks like he won’t be deviating from that formula this time around.

Brown, who created and hosted the show and has since become one of the food world’s most beloved personalities, previously announced that “Good Eats: The Return” will premiere on August 25, but he has now told his fans via a Facebook post what the topics of the season’s 13 episodes will be.



“Since so many of you are asking, here now the subjects for the new season of Good Eats: steak tartare, latkes, chicken parm, ancient grains, Oyster Poor Boy, Immersion Circulator cooking (sous vide), Shakshuka, Sauces part 2, Sourdough, Icebox cakes, Dates, low ABV cocktails for the holidays and a one hour turkey special,” Brown posted.

Shakshuka is a popular Middle Eastern breakfast dish, of eggs cooked in a spicy sauce. “Sauces part 2” appears to be a follow-up to his 2004 episode “Hittin’ the Sauce,” in which he prepared hollandaise and strip steak with pepper cream sauce.

For fans of Brown, “Good Eats” and cooking shows in general, this is a very promising development. Brown has been keeping his Instagram feed filled with production updates, and all signs point to a true return to form (along with some fun new tweaks and innovations) for the seminal show, which we ranked the very best Food Network cooking show of all time.