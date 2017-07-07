Alton Brown

Flickr / Michael Miller / CC BY 2.0

Alton Brown Announces the Return of ‘Good Eats’ With an Eerie Video

By
Editor
Alton Brown has spoken, and now ‘it’s time’

Alton Brown has announced the return of his cooking show Good Eats in classic Alton Brown fashion with an eerie cinematic video.

In the video, Brown searches a dark room with a flash light, spotlighting a cobweb-ridden oven, a stand mixer with flame decals, sock puppets, and a painting of a chicken with a bowler hat.

Good Eats originally aired on the Food Network, but according Brown’s response to a fan question, it has yet to be announced which network or provider will air the new edition of the show.

And no, it’s not a gag — Brown confirmed when fan Danielle Hamilton Young asked if it was a joke.

To read about 10 things you didn’t know about Good Eats, click here.

