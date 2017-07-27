Get Free Wings at Hooter's for National Chicken Wing Day

Here's a smokin' hot deal: Munch on free chicken wings at Hooter's on for National Chicken Wing Day on Saturday, July 29.

Stop in at participating restaurants to get 10 smoked wings when you buy 10. The offer's also good on traditional or boneless varieties. No coupon is necessary.

The new hickory-smoked, lower-calorie wings are marinated overnight, smoked for 12 hours and come rubbed with Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero spices. Click here for the deal.

To read more, visit the Sun Sentinel.

Love all things chicken wing? In preparation to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day this Saturday, July 29, brush up on your chicken wing trivia and find the best recipes: Check out how you’re eating chicken wings all wrong, our Chicken Wings Best Recipes page, and how to make chicken wings in three easy steps.

You can even prepare for the upcoming season by checking out 24 chicken recipes for the fall.