Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Allegedly Sold Drugs While on the Job

According to police, a Pennsylvania Dunkin’ Donuts employee was arrested for selling drugs while working at the fast-food chain. Thirty-five-year-old Nathan Wade Pizzardi has been charged with two felony counts after his sales were witnessed by detectives in both August and September.

Police told Pennsylvania Real-Time News that he was seen leaving the store in the town of Denver to make drug sales in the parking lot, while wearing his uniform including even his headset. The police allege that in August, Pizzardi sold methamphetamine in the parking lot under police surveillance and that in September he sold heroin at a nearby Turkey Hill.

Bail has been set at $80,000 for the Lancaster County man.