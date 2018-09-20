This Costco Kobe Beef Slider Meal Kit Is Actually Super Cheap

Costco is famous for its everyday great deals — but every once in a while, they offer a deal that is just hands down the best. Costco will sell a Kobe beef slider meal kit for less money than a steak dinner from your favorite chain restaurant. Why is this such a big deal? Kobe beef is considered some of the best beef in the world. The meal kit comes from the brand Hak’s, a manufacturer of barbecue sauce, salad dressings and cooking sauces, and it only takes a half an hour to make.

According to a press release, Hak’s 30-minute Kobe sliders meal kit will include six Kobe beef slider patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, and six pretzel buns that can be topped with mustard aioli. Because it’s a meal kit, it also comes with a side of pan-fried sweet potato fries. The best part is that it’s just $16.99.

But we have to tell you, before you get too excited about getting some Kobe beef in your belly at such an awesome price: The burgers may not contain any actual Kobe beef, as it's incredibly expensive and was not widely available in the U.S. until recently. According to Forbes, Kobe labeling is one of food's biggest scams. The Kobe Beef Marketing and Distribution Promotion Association currently only lists 32 restaurants and distributors in the U.S. who serve and sell the real deal. Hopefully these are the real thing; we’ve reached out to Hak's and Costco and will continue to update this story.



The sure-to-be-coveted item is a limited-time offer and will only be sold in Costco stores in Los Angeles and Orange County from September 21 until the first week of November. So while your time to grab the Kobe slider kit is short, it's probably worth scooping one up.