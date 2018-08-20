People love Starbucks’ sous vide egg bites, but what many don’t know is that Costco has a much cheaper and much larger version in their freezer section. The Three Bridges brand Cheese & Uncured Bacon Egg Bites provide more bang for your buck and are available at your favorite bulk item store. That means while you’re buying hundreds of K-cups and tens of frozen waffles, you can plan ahead for all your future breakfast needs and save a couple bucks by never having to swing by a Starbucks.

Instead of paying $4.45 for two measly egg bites from the home of the PSL, you could be paying $9.79 for a pack of eight from Costco — which is around half the price for each, and they’re bigger in size. In place of packing yourself into the car still in your pajama pants and ordering egg bites with bedhead at the Starbucks drive-thru, you can roll out of bed and into your kitchen just to turn on the microwave for about a minute and have fresh, tasty, bigger egg bites in your own home. Instant gratification is everything!



According to Foodbeast, Three Bridges egg bites are available in limited distribution at Costco locations in California’s Bay Area and Sacramento and in Reno, Nevada, so customers in the Golden State and Silver State have the first opportunity to save some serious coin. Choosing to eat in also means you won’t be tempted to order one of the unhealthiest drinks at Starbucks.