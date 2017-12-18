6 Places to Eat on Christmas & Christmas Eve in Chicago

That most joyous time of the year is here! Christmas is a time for family, friends, gifts… and don’t forget the food! If you dread the holiday dinner preparations, save yourself the stress and enjoy a Christmas meal at one of these fine Chicago restaurants. All that present wrapping (and unwrapping) sure does work up an appetite, after all.

Booth One

The new concept in Ambassador Chicago's historic Pump Room space is up and running and ready to celebrate. Classic dishes like Beef Wellington are on offer alongside modern culinary delights like Japanese snapper ceviche – something to please any palate. You'll want to end on a sweet note with desserts like chocolate coconut cake and raspberry pavlova. Call 312-649-0535 to make a reservation.

Filini

Serving up contemporary Italian fare in the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, Filini is going all out for a four-course Christmas feast. Prepare for decadence with dishes like risotto truffle, chestnut pasta, pancetta-wrapped sable fish, and smoked duck. A bûche de noel is the star on the tree, a traditional and fun holiday treat featuring milk chocolate mousse, gingerbread sable, and more. The holiday menu is $65 a person ($95 with added wine pairings) and available Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Make reservations on its website.

Big Jones

Take a culinary journey to the South on Christmas Eve at Big Jones. On December 24, the restaurant will be bringing to life an old tradition of New Orleans’ French Quarter, the Creole Réveillon. The four-course menu will offer a choice of dishes, including American chestnut tamal with duck confit, creamed venison pie, and heritage American buff goose gumbo. Top off the night with a traditional doberge cake or warm cranberry and bone marrow pudding pie. The menu is $52 a person with optional beverage pairings for an additional $25. Call 773-275-5725 for reservations.

Imperial Lamian

Get out of the house early on Christmas Day – Imperial Lamian makes it worth your while with its dim sum brunch. Menu favorites will be available, such as the pumpkin puffs and selection of popular xiao long bao (soup dumplings). A few holiday specials are in store as well, like PEI mussels and cumin-scented dorade. Make reservations on its website.

Italian Village

On Christmas Eve enjoy the classic Feast of the Seven Fishes at Chicago’s classic Italian restaurant. The 90-year-old Italian Village will serve up a four-course meal filled to the brim with seafood, including dishes like Tuscan seafood stew and frutta del mar. Your favorite Italian desserts round out the menu. Diners also have the pleasure and luxury of choosing from the largest wine list in Chicago. If you’re overwhelmed, don’t worry – the knowledgeable staff can lead you to the perfect pairing for your dish. The dinner is $29.95 per person, beverages additional. Call 312-332-7005 for reservations.

The Albert

Try one of Chicago’s newest restaurants this holiday. The Albert in Hotel EMC2 will be offering a prix fixe Christmas supper on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The three-course menu will be served family-style, including dishes such as heirloom turnips, dry aged Painted Hills beef rack, spiced cauliflower, and cranberry-ginger cobbler. The menu is $75 a person with beverage pairings available for an additional $50. Call 312-471-3883 for reservations.

Cherry Circle Room

Spend Christmas at a Chicago hot spot. Cherry Circle Room at Chicago Athletic Association will be serving a prix fixe Christmas dinner full of traditional dishes. The family-style meal will include mashed potatoes, green salad, cauliflower gratin, roast eye-of-round, and more holiday favorites. Kick it up a notch with some of Paul McGee’s well-crafted cocktails, and don’t forget your take-home cookies! Dinner is $75 a person, excluding beverages, tax, and tip. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.