In nine situations out of 10, fried chicken should be eaten with some sort of sauce, whether that’s Buffalo, ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, sweet and sour, barbecue or even ketchup. If you’re a fan of Chick-fil-A, you’ve likely had the coveted Chick-fil-A dipping sauce once, twice or a million times at some point in your life. But what if, God forbid, your nearest location runs out or you need a taste at home?

The solution is simple. This cult-favorite condiment takes just two easily accessible ingredients to make: barbecue sauce and honey mustard. The recipe came to fruition completely by accident after a restaurant team member in Fredericksburg, Virginia, unintentionally mixed the two back in the 1980s.

In retrospect, the mistake paid off. On the chain’s blog, now-retired owner-operator Hugh Fleming, who is also credited as the creator of the Chick-fil-A sauce, recalls how customers wanted to purchase it by the gallon and many would go to great lengths to obtain it.

“They would get a drink cup, go into the restrooms and rinse it out, and go fill them up [with the sauce],” Fleming said in 2015. “They had shopping bags and purses and would take it out that way,” he says. “At one time, we tried to take it away because of all the work involved. But people would come in, and if we told them we didn’t have it or couldn’t get it, they would literally walk away.”

While we can’t verify whether or not customers are still smuggling sauce, their enthusiasm remains the same. In 2017 alone, Chick-fil-A outposts ordered more than 500 million individual packets of the sauce and you can even trade for tubs of it on eBay. Now that’s dedication. For more chicken trivia, check out these 10 things you didn’t know about Chick-fil-A.