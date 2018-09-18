Cheeseburger Ice Cream Exists, and We're Not Sure How We Feel

The restaurant that brought New Jersey “unicorn hot wings” has come out with another innovative creation in honor of National Cheeseburger Day. This time The Office Tavern Grill–which has locations in Summit, Morristown, and Ridegwood, is scooping cheeseburger-flavored ice cream for its customers. If that doesn’t sound appetizing, maybe this will: It’s free.

It may be one of the most unexpected ice cream flavors in America. According to NJ.com, the restaurant staff came up with the idea as a menu item to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on September 18. The creamy treat is made with ground chuck, cheddar cheese and applewood-smoked bacon. “If you like sweet and salty, you will like it a lot,” Jennifer Petrella, The Office Tavern Grill's spokesperson, told the publication. “It definitely tastes like cheeseburger.”

A scoop of the kooky flavor will come free with every burger ordered only on September 18 at the local chain. Burgers will also be served with french fries, which means you can dip your fries into ice cream that tastes like a cheeseburger. Meaty!

