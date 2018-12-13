Take the guesswork out of where to go for New Year’s Eve dinner this year. There are tons of chain restaurants that will be open and serving all your favorite regular menu items alongside some New Year’s Eve specials.

25 Chain Restaurants Serving New Year's Eve Dinner Gallery

You don’t need to have a fancy table at an impossible-to-get-into restaurant to kick off your New Year’s celebration when a table at a familiar favorite is waiting for you at places like Olive Garden, The Cheesecake Factory, Outback Steakhouse and more. Your Champagne will still taste as bubbly enjoyed at Ruth’s Chris or McCormick & Schmick’s as it would anywhere else.

The Daily Meal has found a ton of chain restaurant options for you, your friends, and your family to enjoy a meal on the last night of the year. Whether you’re doing drinks, appetizers, or a full dinner, we advise you to call ahead and schedule a reservation if you can. It may be a chain, but it’s still New Year’s Eve, and you’ll want to make sure you can get a table at one of these 25 restaurants that will be serving New Year’s Eve dinner.