Burger King’s spicy chicken nuggets have returned, and you can get 10 of them right now for the amount of change in your cup holder. The spicy-seasoned doppelgangers of BK’s regular chicken nuggets are currently being sold as an order of 10 for $1.49. That’s about 15 cents per fiery nugget.

The all-white-meat nuggets originally launched in 2017. America’s fastest drive-thru chain marketed the snack as a drag against fast-food competitor Wendy’s (much as BK did recently with KFC), which launched its own spicy chicken nuggets but pulled the item from the menu in 2016 due to low demand.

To celebrate the launch then, BK offered a 10-piece spicy nugget meal to anyone named Wendy in Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City for the day. Now the menu item is back and available to anyone for practically free — aka $1.49 — for a limited time only.

The spicy nugs come with your choice of two dipping sauces. Also, if spicy isn’t your thing, you can order Burger King’s original chicken nuggets for the same price while the deal lasts. We recommend jumping on it soon, because you probably haven’t seen prices this low since you were in high school.