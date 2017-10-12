Burger King Throws Shade at Wendy's With New Spicy Nuggets

It’s a great time to be alive for fast-food chicken fans all across the nation. First McDonald’s reintroduced chicken tenders, then Wendy’s launched their own, and now Burger King is joining the race. Except this time, things are getting spicy.

On October 10, Burger King launched Spicy Chicken Nuggets in the most savage way possible — with a direct hit on Wendy’s.

“Hey Wendy (Yeah, if your name is Wendy we’re talking to you),” the King’s campaign began. “It sounds like you’ve been missing that spice in your life for long enough. So, we’re bringing the spice.”

Fans may have been “missing that spice” because Wendy’s pulled spicy nuggets from their menu a year ago due to low demand.

To celebrate the launch, Burger King is offering a free 10-piece Spicy Nugget meal to every person whose name is Wendy. Wendys can stop by any participating Burger King in Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City after noon on October 13 with a valid ID to redeem their prize. Other customers can get the 10-piece limited-edition fiery snack for $1.49 while supplies last.

Turns out this won’t be the first time Burger King has been a little bit of a copy-cat. Back in 1953, the burger chain came to life after its creator visited a McDonald’s. You can find all this and more in the 10 things you didn’t know about Burger King.