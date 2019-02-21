The King is officially coming for the throne. The chicken throne, that is. Burger King’s latest commercial takes a big shot at Kentucky Fried Chicken as a means to introduce BK’s new flame-grilled chicken sandwich, and let’s just say they are really dragging KFC’s colonel through the flames.

As part of the new promotion for their grilled chicken sandwich made with white meat chicken marinated with spices, and layered with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on a toasted potato bun, Burger King is referring to itself as “K.F.G.”

If it sounds a lot like KFC, that’s on purpose. The initials stand for “King of Flame-Grillin’,” and according to the ad, “When it comes to flame-grillin’ the king always outranks the colonel.” Oof!

To further brandish their rank as the king of flame-grillin’ in KFC’s face, the fastest drive-thru chain in America will also be wrapping the sandwiches at select BK restaurants in Kentucky, Miami, Los Angeles, and New York in limited-edition K.F.G. wrappers beginning February 21, when they will be released as a permanent menu item nationwide.

This is hardly the first time Burger King has fired shots at another fast-food chain. Last year the chain offered Whoppers for a penny, if you went to McDonald’s. But while they might think they’re the king of flame-grilled chicken, they’ve got nothing on the 75 best fried chicken places in America.