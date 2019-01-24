Dunkin’ has Donut Fries and McDonald’s is rumored to be releasing Donut Sticks in the near future, so it should come as no surprise that Burger King is getting in on the action too — but this version comes with a bit of a twist. On January 24, the chain launched Funnel Cake Fries, which are eerily similar to BK’s Funnel Cake Sticks from 2010.

The sweet new side is made with fried bread dough that’s served hot and crispy with powdered sugar on top, just like the real deal. (If only the carnival or county fair had a drive-thru.) Unlike the 2010 edition, it doesn’t look like this version comes with a dipping sauce. If you’re someone who dabbles in multi-purposing milkshakes as dip, that could be the way to go. And wouldn't ya know it; Burger King just launched a scrumptious new M&M’s milkshake. We know an iconic duo when we see one.

So far, it looks like the internet is responding well to the idea of Funnel Cake Fries — and the internet doesn’t like anything.

“Burger King is bringing back their funnel cake fries and now my life is complete,” @Natalie_Blair09 wrote on Twitter.

“WAIT ARE BURGER KING FUNNEL CAKE FRIES REAL

ARE FAST FOOD RESTAURANTS HAVING SOME SORT OF FRY-FEUD

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE,” @inlovewthesalsa said.

And then there was @Model_Porsche, who shared this GIF of Shia LaBeouf, who is all of us.

Funnel Cake Fries are only here for a limited time, so get ‘em before they disappear forever. One order costs just $1.99, which gets you nine pieces each. They’re 222 calories with 10.9 grams of fat and 11.8 grams of sugar, which doesn't sound too bad, all things considered. On the contrary, you might need to spend some extra time at the gym should you encounter any of these crazy fair foods.