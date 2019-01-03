In the spring of last year, Dunkin’ Donuts, now known simply as Dunkin’, began testing Donut Fries at select locations in Massachusetts. Months later, they rolled out across the nation because... doughnuts and fries? Duh. Now it seems as if McDonald’s is following in its competitor’s footsteps with a version of its own.

Business Insider has reportedly gained access to leaked documents, which detail all-new “Donut Sticks” at McDonald’s to be offered during breakfast only for a limited time starting in February. They’re made with strips of sweetened dough that are deep fried and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Customers will reportedly be able to get them in orders of six for $1.29 or 12 for $2.39, and there will be an option to bundle half a dozen with a small hot coffee for $1.99.

When The Daily Meal contacted McDonald’s for comment, a spokesperson did not confirm the product, but mentioned that customers can “expect more delicious and craveable news to come in 2019.”

Right now Dunkin’ might insist that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — but it looks like McDonald’s may have actually been the first to trial the sweet snack. According to @McD_Truth — a self-described “McD vigilante” on Twitter who proudly calls out “the haters” — McDonald’s was testing Donut Sticks back in January. They even have the receipts.

“McDonald’s USA will be offering Donut Sticks in select restaurants located in Peoria, West Peoria, Lincoln and Normal, Illinois during January-March 2018,” states a release from January, 2018. And that’s the tea. But for real, great minds think alike. To celebrate, we should all get some real fries. Here’s where to find the best stringy spuds in the country.