Burger King’s New M&M Milkshake Is a Candy-Filled Delight

Milkshakes make for a sweet treat all on their own, but Burger King is raising the candy ante for drinks. The fast-food chain now offers a hand-spun vanilla milkshake that’s dotted with a rainbow of M&M candies. The different-colored candies make the drink look like it’s been sprinkled with colorful confetti.

It’s still winter, but Burger King’s website urges diners to “cool down” with the new shake, which blends vanilla soft serve, M&Ms chocolate candies, and vanilla syrup, crowning the shake with a dollop of whipped topping.

Better not wait too long, though. A Burger King representative told The Daily Meal in an email that the shake is available only while supplies last. It’s priced at $3.99.

While you’re at Burger King, you may want to further satisfy your sweet tooth with a treat that’s returned from the 1990s. A fan favorite, the gooey miniature cinnamon rolls called Cini Minis are back on the restaurant's menu, also for a limited time.

And if you're still thinking about ordering that shake, sure, M&Ms are tasty and colorful, but they're a relatively tame ingredient compared to many milkshake add-ins.