A Brooklyn Restaurant Is Serving 'Magic' Color-Changing Noodles

Thaimee at McCarren, a Thai restaurant inside the McCarren Hotel & Pool in Williamsburg, is serving up “magic” color-changing noodles to their guests. The Yum Woon Sen Dork Un Chun, or “Magic Noodle Salad” is comprised of blue vermicelli noodles that, once doused with lime, turn a gorgeous shade of purple.

Chef Hong Thaimee serves the colorful dish soaked in blue dye from butterfly pea flowers with tomatoes, mint, shallots, spicy dressing, and a meat of your choice.

Instagrammers are going nuts for the dish, and not only because it’s tasty — look at the colors! It’s practically magic.

A post shared by INSIDER food (@thisisinsiderfood) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

A post shared by INSIDER (@thisisinsider) on Sep 22, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

A post shared by Forkandspoonme (@forkandspoonme) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Looking to upgrade your Instagram with pictures of colorful noodles or other special things without breaking the bank? Check out 15 Instagrammable destinations you can visit on a budget.