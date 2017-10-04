A Brooklyn Restaurant Is Serving 'Magic' Color-Changing Noodles

Thaimee at McCarren, a Thai restaurant inside the McCarren Hotel & Pool in Williamsburg, is serving up “magic” color-changing noodles to their guests. The Yum Woon Sen Dork Un Chun, or “Magic Noodle Salad” is comprised of blue vermicelli noodles that, once doused with lime, turn a gorgeous shade of purple.
Chef Hong Thaimee serves the colorful dish soaked in blue dye from butterfly pea flowers with tomatoes, mint, shallots, spicy dressing, and a meat of your choice.
Instagrammers are going nuts for the dish, and not only because it’s tasty — look at the colors! It’s practically magic.
