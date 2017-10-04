noodles
Instagram/girleatsNYC
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

A Brooklyn Restaurant Is Serving 'Magic' Color-Changing Noodles

By
Editor
So pretty!

Thaimee at McCarren, a Thai restaurant inside the McCarren Hotel & Pool in Williamsburg, is serving up “magic” color-changing noodles to their guests. The Yum Woon Sen Dork Un Chun, or “Magic Noodle Salad” is comprised of blue vermicelli noodles that, once doused with lime, turn a gorgeous shade of purple.

More On Instagram Food

Chef Hong Thaimee serves the colorful dish soaked in blue dye from butterfly pea flowers with tomatoes, mint, shallots, spicy dressing, and a meat of your choice.

Instagrammers are going nuts for the dish, and not only because it’s tasty — look at the colors! It’s practically magic.

A post shared by INSIDER (@thisisinsider) on

Looking to upgrade your Instagram with pictures of colorful noodles or other special things without breaking the bank? Check out 15 Instagrammable destinations you can visit on a budget.

Click for slideshow
9 Great Thai Restaurants in Los Angeles
Related Links
The Ramen Rater's Top Ten Instant Noodles Of All Time 2014 EditionCereal Bagels Might Be the Most Carb-Heavy Trend We’ve Ever Seen
Tags
news
Thai food
noodles
magic
Instagram