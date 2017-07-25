Best Things to Eat at Sox and Cubs Ballparks

We ate every food item at Guaranteed Rate Field and Wrigley Field to determine which Chicago ballpark has the best roster, as the White Sox and Cubs prepare to face off in the City Series next week. Here are the best dishes at both parks, the items you shouldn't miss.

Guaranteed Rate: Comisky Dog

Comiskey Dogs (Sections: 114, 151, 544)

This is the hot dog you want at Guaranteed Rate. The Vienna beef dog is snappy and beefy, and it's outfitted with all the classic Chicago dog toppings (that is mustard, relish, onions, tomato slices, dill pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt). Even the bun was soft. Though you can order a hilarious footlong version, the bun splits by the second bite, leaving you with an arms-length of mess. $7.

Nick Kindelsperger Wrigley: Hot Doug's

Hot Doug's (Bleacher platform No. 14, mezzanine level center field)

The three sausage options we sampled at Hot Doug's are the three best bites in Wrigley. In fact, they are the three best bites you can score at either ballpark. My favorite is probably the Ray Burris, shown here, a Polish sausage covered in spicy brown mustard, sweet caramelized onions and salty cheddar. This is as good as ballpark food gets. A close second is The Dave Rosello, an Argentine pork and bacon sausage topped with a bright green chimichurri and smoked Swiss cheese. It's also hard to find fault with The Pete LaCock, an extra meaty concoction featuring a rib-eye steak sausage with nostril-clearing horseradish cream and funky blue cheese. About the only negative I can note is that sausages aren't quite as flawless as they would have been at the original, and now shuttered, Hot Doug's — the buns aren't as soft and pillowy and some of the sauces are chaotically drizzled on. That's nitpicking. Plus, Hot Doug's doesn't exist any more outside the Friendly Confines. In fact, you can score these sausages only if you have bleacher seats. Each sausage is $9.50. ​

