There is no wrong season to eat ice cream, but it really hits the spot in summer. On a sweltering day, a cup or cone of that creamy, dreamy treat will cool you off and bring your mood up. Everything is better with ice cream, especially if you add sprinkles, whipped cream, and a cherry on top. That's why we tracked down the best ice cream stand in every state to start your summer off right!

The Best Ice Cream Stand in Every State Gallery

Luckily, it seems that virtually every city in America has good ice cream. That means The Daily Meal had a lot of research to do to narrow the list down to the absolute best spot to get it in your state. We scoured through tons of online reviews, Instagram photos, and word-of-mouth tips until we found the absolute best place to grab a scoop, sundae, malt, or other frozen treat nationwide. More Summer Stories Get Off the Beach and Head to These Magical Cancun Swimming Holes

Whether you’re in Texas or Maine, Alaska or Wisconsin, we have found ice cream stands, shops, creameries, dairy farms, and more that are scooping the creamiest, tastiest ice cream — no matter the weather. Read on for the best ice cream stand in every state!