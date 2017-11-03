The Best Food Tweets We Saw This Week

It seems like every day Twitter users tweet things about or involving food, restaurants, cooking, or their kitchen shenanigans.

Words about food can be hilarious, heartwarming, or just plain relatable, because virtually everybody eats — or at the very least, gets hungry.

The Daily Meal has rounded up a few of our favorite food-related tweets of the week so you can share in the laughs, take a moment to ponder, or at least whisper “same” to yourself quietly wherever you are reading this compilation.

I would love to live in a world where homemade salads weren't somehow always bad. — Man Repeller (@ManRepeller) November 2, 2017

“I would love to live in a world where homemade salads weren't somehow always bad,” tweeted one of the ladies running the ManRepeller account. Although as salad-novices in the past we may have agreed, now we have 10 great avocado salad recipes under our belts. Leandra and Amelia, let us change your lives!

I do not understand caffeine content of espresso, and since it has been this long, I don’t want to. I just wanna sip my mystery bean broth. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) November 1, 2017

“I do not understand caffeine content of espresso, and since it has been this long, I don’t want to. I just wanna sip my mystery bean broth,” tweeted musician John Mayer. Ironically, Mystery Bean Broth is the name of his new side project (kidding).

I present my #Halloween costume for 2017... perpetuating international stereotypes while I'm celebrating the evening here in LA. pic.twitter.com/iV0esjhznx — Reuben Mourad (@ReubenMourad) November 1, 2017

“I present my #Halloween costume for 2017... perpetuating international stereotypes while I'm celebrating the evening here in LA,” wrote Australian TV host and food journalist Reuben Mourad, who went as “shrimp on the barbie” for Halloween. His tasty costume has him looking like a snack. Way to win Halloween!

Taco Bell is better than Del Taco but Del Taco has french fries so it’s a real Sophie’s Choice of fast food. — 🤡🎈 (@markhoppus) October 30, 2017

“Taco Bell is better than Del Taco but Del Taco has french fries so it’s a real Sophie’s Choice of fast food,” expressed Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus on Twitter. But hasn’t he heard that McDonald’s is winning the fast food war?

I just saw a TV reporter pronouncing it as ‘aloo akbar’ which literally translates to ‘potatoes are the greatest’ https://t.co/6qLi52fU2y — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) October 31, 2017

“I just saw a TV reporter pronouncing it as ‘aloo akbar’ which literally translates to ‘potatoes are the greatest,’” said columnist Aisha Sultan, pointing out the tendency in U.S. media to completely misunderstand and probably mispronounce very nearly everything having to do with South Asia. Maybe the reporter was thinking of an aloo palak bar?

I guess trying to find a non-racist pizza is our new world, everyone — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 2, 2017

Chrissy Teigen got real on Twitter for a moment and said, “I guess trying to find a non-racist pizza is our new world, everyone.” We may have to keep searching for a non-racist option, but we have found the 101 best pizzas in America!