Ben & Jerry's Released 2 New Summer Flavors Inspired by Camping

Ben & Jerry’s is killing the ice cream game lately. The politically active creamery recently launched a low-calorie ice cream and eight new varieties of truffle pints, pint slices, and non-dairy flavors. On top of all that, the Vermont-based brand has just launched two new flavors that make us itch for summertime camping.

First up is “Gimme S’More,” a limited-batch flavor that utilizes a toasted marshmallow ice cream with chocolate chip cookie swirls, graham crackers, and fudge flakes. Why scour the woods for the perfect stick when you can experience these flavors sans mosquitos and dirt?

“Glampfire Trail Mix” — which the junk food-obsessed Instagram account @candyhunting says can only be found at Target — is made with chocolate ice cream, crunchy pretzels, marshmallow swirls, and fudge covered almonds. This one is inspired by “glamping,” which is when people stay in resort-style yurts with access to services normally disassociated with traditional camping.

No word on whether or not these new flavors are available in scoop shops, but if they are — people around the globe will be able to try them for free on April 10 for Free Cone Day.

For more on the creamery that sources all of its brownies from a bakery that hires anyone and everyone regardless of work experience or personal background, here are 11 things you didn’t know about Ben & Jerry’s.