Ben & Jerry’s introduced eight brand new flavors in the form of Truffle Pints, Pint Slices, and non-dairy, vegan ice cream made with almond milk. First up for the vegan variety is “Peanut Butter Half Baked” — a spin on the classic “Half Baked.” The new-and-improved pint incorporates chocolate and peanut butter with fudge brownies and gobs of peanut butter cookie dough.

The second non-dairy flavor is named after another delicious dessert. “Cinnamon Buns” is built with cinnamon ice cream, cinnamon bun dough, and a cinnamon streusel swirl.



Ben & Jerry's



The Truffle Pint lineup boasts three ice creams with “some of the biggest chunks you’ll find in a pint of Ben & Jerry’s,” the company said in a release. “Chocolate Shake It,” is a chocolate malt milkshake ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered fudge truffles and marshmallow swirls. “Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake,” is built with caramel chocolate ice cream with graham cracker-covered cheesecake truffles and chocolate cookie swirls. And “Chillin’ the Roast” is made with cold brew coffee ice cream, chocolate cookie-covered coffee liqueur truffles, and fudge swirls.



Ben & Jerry's



For those looking for something more portable and on-the-go, three classic scoopable flavors have been compacted into Pint Slices: “Cherry Garcia” (also available in a vegan pint), Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Dough,” and “Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz.”



Ben & Jerry's



Fans can find these new offerings in grocery stores nationwide starting January 16. The suggested retail price for a pint of dairy ice cream is $4.99 and non-dairy is $5.99. Select flavors will also be available in Scoop Shops.

For more on the Vermont-based creamery, here are 11 things you didn’t know about Ben & Jerry’s.