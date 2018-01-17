ben & jerry's
Ben & Jerry's
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Ben & Jerry's Introduces 8 New Flavors of Truffle Pints, Pint Slices, and Non-Dairy Ice Cream

By
Editor
The non-dairy variety is certified vegan

Ben & Jerry’s introduced eight brand new flavors in the form of Truffle Pints, Pint Slices, and non-dairy, vegan ice cream made with almond milk. First up for the vegan variety is “Peanut Butter Half Baked” — a spin on the classic “Half Baked.” The new-and-improved pint incorporates chocolate and peanut butter with fudge brownies and gobs of peanut butter cookie dough. 

The second non-dairy flavor is named after another delicious dessert. “Cinnamon Buns” is built with cinnamon ice cream, cinnamon bun dough, and a cinnamon streusel swirl.


Ben & Jerry's


The Truffle Pint lineup boasts three ice creams with “some of the biggest chunks you’ll find in a pint of Ben & Jerry’s,” the company said in a release. “Chocolate Shake It,” is a chocolate malt milkshake ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered fudge truffles and marshmallow swirls. “Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake,” is built with caramel chocolate ice cream with graham cracker-covered cheesecake truffles and chocolate cookie swirls. And “Chillin’ the Roast” is made with cold brew coffee ice cream, chocolate cookie-covered coffee liqueur truffles, and fudge swirls.


Ben & Jerry's


For those looking for something more portable and on-the-go, three classic scoopable flavors have been compacted into Pint Slices: “Cherry Garcia” (also available in a vegan pint), Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Dough,” and “Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz.”


Ben & Jerry's


Fans can find these new offerings in grocery stores nationwide starting January 16. The suggested retail price for a pint of dairy ice cream is $4.99 and non-dairy is $5.99. Select flavors will also be available in Scoop Shops.

For more on the Vermont-based creamery, here are 11 things you didn’t know about Ben & Jerry’s.

Click for slideshow
The World's 35 Best Ice Cream Parlors 2017 Slideshow
Related Links
These Should Be the Most Popular Ice Cream Flavors in Every State SlideshowAmerica’s 13 Wildest and Weirdest Ice Cream TrucksThe Best Food and Drink in Vermont for 2018 GallerySurprising Signs You’re Eating Too Much Sugar
Tags
news
Ben & Jerry's
Ice Cream
pint
vegan