Arby’s Says They Will Never Offer Plant-Based Meat

Arby’s declared “We have the meats” as their slogan in 2014 — and the fast food chain is sticking to that promise. According to a recent statement, real meat is the only kind they’ll have.

25 Things You Didn't Know About Your Favorite Fast Food Chains

While other fast food chains, including White Castle, Qdoba and Little Caesars, are glomming on to the plant-based food trend, Arby’s refuses. Never, an Arby’s representative told Food & Wine, will the chain serve plant-based meat.

VegNews, a site self-described as “the ultimate source for all things vegan,” reported on May 21 that Arby’s was looking to add plant-based Impossible Meat to the chain’s menu, an assumption based on an article in The Information that reported Arby’s was included on a list of restaurants that had reached out to Impossible Foods.

When Arby’s saw the article, though, they responded with the following statement: “Contrary to reports this week, Arby’s is not one of the restaurant companies interested in working with Impossible Foods. The chances we will bring plant-based menu items to our restaurants, now or in the future, are absolutely impossible.”

This may be the only time in restaurant history that a chain has gone out of its way to completely disavow a vegetarian option — though if anyone would do it, it’s Arby’s. Though there are ways to order meatless from their meat-heavy menu, Arby’s has historically had some beef with vegetarians. They once released a marketing campaign specifically to poke fun at them, launching a “vegetarian support help line” 1-855-MEAT-HLP for vegetarians to call when they found themselves craving Arby’s meat. But this time, their snub to anything plant-based doesn’t seem to be just a marketing stunt.

You might think that “absolutely impossible” seems a little dramatic, and you would be right. Anything is possible if you truly believe! But when The Daily Meal reached out to Arby’s, a representative confirmed the chain’s statement. No Impossible Meat sandwiches will ever, ever be sold at the fast food chain. Only time will tell whether or not that’s a smart business move — especially because plant-based options are one of the biggest food trends this year.