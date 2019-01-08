The Impossible Burger just received its first major upgrade since debuting in 2016, and makers are saying the new recipe is tastier, juicier and “beefier” than ever before. It’s also reportedly much healthier than the former version, with 40 percent less saturated fat, 30 percent less sodium, more fiber and higher-quality protein. Perhaps most importantly, the next-generation famous “bleeding” meatless burger is now gluten-free (though it’s awaiting official certification).

The newly improved plant-based patty checks off basically every box for those with different dietary needs and preferences. It contains no animal hormones or antibiotics, is kosher and halal-certified, and can be cooked practically anywhere — barbecue, char broiler, flat top grill, oven, steamer or sauté pan. And the Impossible Burger goes beyond the burger; it's compatible for use in a rainbow of dishes including stews, chili, meatballs, lasagna, casseroles, lo mein and so forth.





Courtesy of Impossible Foods

“The newest Impossible Burger delivers everything that matters to hard-core meat lovers, including taste, nutrition and versatility,” Impossible Foods’ CEO and founder Dr. Patrick O. Brown said in a statement. “This is the plant-based meat that will eliminate the need for animals in the food chain and make the global food system sustainable.”

As a friendly reminder, there are plenty of gluten-free options when it comes to plant-based burgers, including offerings from Amy's, Asherah's Gourmet, Bahama Rice Burgers, Beyond Burger, Dr. Praeger's, Gardein, Hillary's Eat Well, Qrunch Foods and Sunshine Burgers brands. But if it is the meat-clone experience you are looking for and you also want it to be gluten-free, then the new Impossible Burger is your only option.

Starting January 8, veg-heads can find the new recipe in New York City at Momofuku Nishi, Saxon + Parole and Mission Chinese Food; in San Francisco at Cockscomb, Jardinière and School Night; in Los Angeles at Border Grill and Crossroads Kitchen; in Portland, Oregon, at Jackrabbit and Irving Street Kitchen; in Boston at Little Donkey; in Philadelphia at Spice Finch; in Chicago at Maillard Tavern; in New Orleans at Copper Vine; in Denver at Linger; in Las Vegas at Border Grill; in Cleveland at B Spot; and in Fairhope, Alabama, at Sunset Pointe. Umami Burger will also offer it at all 16 locations nationwide beginning January 15. All other Impossible Food customers are expected to have the new product by March.

Though there’s no specific date yet, home cooks are expected to gain access to the Impossible Burger sometime this year as well. Unfortunately, there are no additional details as to when it could hit store shelves. So for now, get your fix at the aforementioned eateries or dig into other awesome plant-based food at the best vegan restaurants in America.