Little Caesars’ New Pizza Is Topped With Meatless Sausage From Impossible Foods

Little Caesars, one of America’s favorite pizza chains, has teamed up with Impossible Foods, inventors of the famous Impossible Burger, to create the first-ever plant-based “meat” topping on a pizza from a chain. The Impossible Supreme Pizza is topped with a plant-based imitation of the spicy-sweet Italian sausage usually found on supreme pizzas. The pizza is now available in three test markets.

Little Caesars is known for its over-the-top, usually meat-heavy fare. They’ve tested bacon-wrapped crust, bacon-loaded fries and a lasagna pizza drowning in Italian sausage and cheese. So this isn’t exactly in Little Caesar’s wheelhouse. But both companies are confident that the imitation sausage tastes great enough to please vegetarians and meat-lovers alike.

“Customers have been asking for Impossible Sausage for years,” said Impossible Foods’ CEO and founder Dr. Patrick O. Brown in a press release, “and when Little Caesars said they wanted a unique, delicious pizza topping, our team developed more than 50 prototypes. One product stood out from the rest. You need to taste it to believe it.”

The new plant-based sausage was custom-made by Impossible Foods specifically to top Little Caesars pizza. To mimic the taste and texture of beef sausage, Impossible Foods uses heme, the same ingredient used to make their plant-based burger patties. Due to their plant-based production methods, Impossible Foods’ burgers and sausage have a much smaller environmental footprint than their meaty counterparts. And nutritionally, the Impossible Sausage has fewer calories and less fat than a conventional beef sausage.

The complete list of toppings includes the Impossible Sausage, caramelized onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella and Muenster cheese. So this pizza is not vegan. But as long as you’re cool with cheese, you can try it for yourself in three Little Caesars test markets: Fort Meyers, Florida; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Yakima, Washington. One Impossible Supreme Pizza is $12 plus tax. And if this pizza left you hungry for more, check out the best pizza in your state.