Aldi grocery delivery with Instacart was previously only available in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas, but now it will be available nationwide. The budget supermarket chain and the online same-day delivery service announced that they will be bringing Aldi grocery delivery to more than 1,300 Aldi stores by the end of the year.

The Aldi and Instacart partnership national rollout will cover 75 major markets including San Diego, New York City, Miami, Raleigh, and Minneapolis. The brand has plans to reach 35 states by Thanksgiving — which is good news for anyone who doesn’t want to fight for a turkey. “Aldi is a pioneer and a leader in creating a shopping experience that works with people’s busy lives,” said Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi U.S., via an emailed press release.

“Our partnership with Instacart and the expansion of our e-commerce options are more ways we are meeting the growing needs of today’s shopper, who wants high-quality food at unbeatable prices.” To celebrate the big news, the brands are offering first-time Instacart users $10 off their first three Aldi orders of $35 or more with the code “ALDILOVE.”

