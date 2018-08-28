If you still haven’t heard of the supermarket Aldi, chances are you’ve been living under a rock. The budget supermarket chain with locations throughout the U.S. is wildly popular with everyone from millennials to baby boomers for its low prices, fresh finds, and foreign chocolates. Shoppers can’t get enough of the supermarket chain’s Halo Top ice cream dupes or their award-winning rosé. Plus, with specialty European products such as wine and cheese advent calendars coming to the U.S., it’s no wonder that everyone in America suddenly can’t seem to get enough.

21 Reasons I’m Obsessed With Shopping at Aldi Now Gallery

Recently, our editor-in-chief dispatched me to an Aldi location in California to discover exactly why people are so in love with this supermarket chain. While walking through the aisles, checking out the products, and speaking with other Aldi shoppers, I discovered 21 different reasons why people are so obsessed with the German-owned supermarket chain. In fact, I became a little obsessed myself.

If you’ve been curious about Aldi and the reason everyone and their mother keeps talking about why they love to shop there, you can find out along with me. These are the 21 reasons I’m obsessed with shopping at Aldi now.