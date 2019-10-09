Last year Aldi brought its wine and cheese Advent calendars stateside, and people went berserk. This holiday season, the German-based grocer is relaunching both, but Aldi has upped its game. Not only is there a wider selection of Advent calendars for 2019, but the cheese calendar also pairs with the wine calendar so you can enjoy them together every day this December.

The Festive Collection Wine Advent Calendar, available Nov. 6, will set you back $69.99, which sounds pricey at first, but if you do the math, it’s a bargain. A standard wine bottle is 750 milliliters and with 24 different 187-milliliter bottles included, it’s like buying six standard bottles for $12 each.

The 2018 edition had just a few basic wine varieties, but this year's has over 15 different vinos including malbec, shiraz, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, carignan, red blend, rose, cava rose, merlot rose, white zinfandel, chardonnay, pinot grigio, pinot grigio blush, sauvignon blanc, tempranillo, colombard, viognier, chenin blanc and prosecco.

The Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar, also available Nov. 6, costs just $14.99 and appears to have the same cheeses as last year: two types of cheddar, Red Leicester, gouda and edam. If you buy this one in tandem with the wine calendar, you can savor them together because they complement one another. However, they’re not part of a bundle, and you have to buy each set separately to get your full wine and cheese experience.



Courtesy of Aldi



Not everyone is a wine drinker though, so Aldi is also selling a new Beer Advent Calendar, available Nov. 6 for $49.99. The big brown box features 24 11.2-ounce beers from Ireland, Germany and Belgium. ABVs range from 4.3 to 7.3%.

Then, for after Christmas, Aldi made a Sparkling Wine Countdown to the New Year. This set features seven 187-milliliter bottles of assorted bubbles, including cava, brut rosé, moscato d’Asti, prosecco, sparkling rosé, sparkling chardonnay and sparkling pinot noir. This calendar costs $24.99 and is available starting Dec. 4 (though you aren’t supposed to break into it until Dec. 25).

Apart from all the booze, Aldi does have regular Advent calendars for non-drinkers and children. You could go the traditional route with chocolates and truffles, but there are also ones containing Disney storybooks, Hot Wheels, Barbies, dog treats and more. Advent calendars are a fun way to celebrate Santa's arrival, but these Christmas traditions are a little weird.