A Portuguese airline apologized this weekend after one of its pilots was allegedly detained by police for being extremely drunk in the cockpit of an airplane right before takeoff. The flight to Portugal was canceled because the pilot was too drunk to fly, which meant its 106 passengers were stranded in Germany for three days.

According to The Local Germany, the 40-year-old co-pilot was meant to be working on a Portugalia flight from Stuttgart to Lisbon on the evening of Friday, March 23. But police came to investigate after an airport employee told airport authorities she'd seen the pilot “reeking of alcohol,” stumbling, and looking unsteady before the flight.

Police reportedly entered the cockpit just before the plane was scheduled to take off, and they allegedly detained the pilot after finding him in an extremely intoxicated state. The co-pilot’s flying license was reportedly suspended, and his bail was reportedly set at 10,000 euros, or $12,000.

The passengers were unable to fly to Lisbon that night after their flight was canceled, and the next available flight from Stuttgart to Lisbon was not until Monday. They were put up in hotels for the weekend, and TAP Air Portugal, Portugalia’s parent organization, apologized for the inconvenience to its passengers and said it would be looking into the incident, which definitely rivals some of the wildest airplane stories of 2017.