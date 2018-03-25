Portugalia airplane
Dreamstime
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  1. Home
  2. DRINK

Passengers Stranded After Drunk Pilot Removed from Cockpit Just Before Takeoff

By
Editor
German police removed the “highly intoxicated” co-pilot from the cockpit just before takeoff

A Portuguese airline apologized this weekend after one of its pilots was allegedly detained by police for being extremely drunk in the cockpit of an airplane right before takeoff. The flight to Portugal was canceled because the pilot was too drunk to fly, which meant its 106 passengers were stranded in Germany for three days.

More on Airplanes

According to The Local Germany, the 40-year-old co-pilot was meant to be working on a Portugalia flight from Stuttgart to Lisbon on the evening of Friday, March 23. But police came to investigate after an airport employee told airport authorities she'd seen the pilot “reeking of alcohol,” stumbling, and looking unsteady before the flight.

Police reportedly entered the cockpit just before the plane was scheduled to take off, and they allegedly detained the pilot after finding him in an extremely intoxicated state. The co-pilot’s flying license was reportedly suspended, and his bail was reportedly set at 10,000 euros, or $12,000.

The passengers were unable to fly to Lisbon that night after their flight was canceled, and the next available flight from Stuttgart to Lisbon was not until Monday. They were put up in hotels for the weekend, and TAP Air Portugal, Portugalia’s parent organization, apologized for the inconvenience to its passengers and said it would be looking into the incident, which definitely rivals some of the wildest airplane stories of 2017.

Click for slideshow
25 Crazy Facts About Airplane Food Gallery
Related Links
The Best U.S. Airlines of 2017 GalleryThe Best World Airlines of 2017 Gallery6 Times People Were Kicked Off Planes for Ridiculous Reasons SlideshowSlideshow: 10 Low-Cost Airlines That Won’t Make You Fear for Your Life
Tags
news
airplane
airlines
Drunk
intoxication
crime
police
germany
Portugal