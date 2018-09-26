Wildly popular and modestly priced, Vinho Verde brings remarkable versatility and consistent affordability to the glass. An easy entry point to the world of fresh, crisp and sometimes spritzy white wines, Vinho Verde is an enthusiastic ambassador for the rugged and diverse winemaking region of northern Portugal.

8 Things You May Not Know About Vinho Verde (but Probably Should) Gallery

Home to whites, reds, rosés, sparkling wines, and even spirits, Vinho Verde showcases a broad spectrum of wines and styles that are well rooted in a storied tradition of centuries of winemaking while bringing technology and modern winemaking practices into the fold.

Vinho Verde Is a Place, Not a Grape

Vinho Verde not the name of a specific grape but rather the name of a place. The Vinho Verde DOC was designated in 1908 to establish origin standards for the wine type; it is Portugal’s largest classified wine region by area. This gorgeous, emerald green cool-climate, high-precipitation place is tucked into the northwest corner of Portugal and beautifully bordered by the Atlantic to the west and Spain to the north. Its annual rainfall is quite high (almost 50 inches), but happily those rains tend to come during the winter and spring, fortifying the vines for growth and leaving harvest relatively warm and dry. Vinho Verde boasts over 51,000 acres under vine and allows 47 unique grape varieties to be classified under the Vinho Verde DOC. With over 19,000 growers in nine sub-regions and delivering wine to over 100 different export markets, Vinho Verde continues to claim the hearts of consumers around the globe for budget-friendly wines.

Pro tip: Vinho Verde is pronounced “veen-yo vaird” locally, dropping the “e” sound from the end of the second word.

Read on for more things you may not know about Vinho Verde (but probably should).