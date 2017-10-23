The Most Instagrammed Slogan in Wine Country Is Giving People Hope

Finally, some good news from Napa, Sonoma, and Mendocino counties after being consumed by raging Wine Country wildfires: They’re down but not out, and the world-renowned wineries are open for business.

Dozens of wineries and vineyards were destroyed or damaged, but already hundreds have reopened for business. What the close-knit community wants the world to know is that they want -- and desperately need -- wine lovers to visit. It’s a matter of business survival, and much-needed moral support for shell-shocked winery employees. Read More Napa, Sonoma Fires Impacting Wine Country

"We're going to need visitors now more than ever," said Tim Zahner, interim CEO of Sonoma County Tourism. "Please continue to support Sonoma County wineries, breweries, cheese makers, farmers, and local artisans."

The sixth-generation family-owned Gundlach Bundshu winery plans to reopen soon. “My plea to all of you is to make plans in the future to come visit Wine Country,” Katie Bundschu wrote in a post-wildfire update. “While it might not look as bucolic as it once did, the people and hospitality will be stronger than ever.”

That sentiment caught on like, well, wildfire in the form of social medial hashtags #NapaProud and #SonomaProud. The rallying cry appears to have started with flyers hung as soon as evacuated residents were able to return to assess the damage to their homes and livelihoods. Featuring the message “The love in the air is thicker than the smoke. #SonomaProud,” the photo above has gone viral on Twitter and Instagram; it shows the heavy smoke from the then-still-raging fire, and a vineyard awaiting its fate. We traced the Sonoma County location of the photo to Sebastopol’s Iron Horse Vineyards, the legacy sparkling wine house.

“The poster in our photo, and the photo itself, was made by our Assistant Tasting Room Manager Jon Strachan,” says Iron Horse’s CEO Joy Anne Sterling. “We still don’t know who posted the original all over town in the City of Sonoma, but it has become our mantra countywide.”

The Sterling family and Iron Horse staff were relieved to discover their world-class winery had thankfully been spared. “I feel we dodged a bullet from the fires,” says Sterling, “which puts us front and center to contribute.” One way they’re rallying behind their community is with the release of a special cuvée called Gratitude, a limited production 2012 vintage rosé with $5 a bottle sold going to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. “The Food Bank is currently providing critical food to evacuation centers and shelters for our neighbors displaced by fires, while working to ensure that those who needed food assistance before the fires are still able to access their help.”



Courtesy of the vineyard Iron Horse Gratitude

Created by Iron Horse winemaker David Munksgard, Gratitude is a rosé based on freshly-disgorged 2012 blend of 76 percent Pinot Noir and 24 percent Chardonnay, laid down in the spring of 2013, with four-plus years en tirage. Total production is 300 cases at a retail price of $65 per bottle. To purchase, visit the Iron Horse website, and to donate directly to the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

Expressing their gratitude to visitors and buyers this month, Iron Horse is also donating proceeds to the Food Bank from all sales online and in their tasting room -- which reopened October 13 -- and is thanking guests by waiving tasting fees through October 31.