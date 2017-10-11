12 Wineries Have Been Damaged by Napa, Sonoma Fires So Far

As the Northern California wildfires continue to ravage wine country, reports of wineries being damaged and even destroyed have been confirmed by property owners. The fires, which have claimed at least 17 lives and damaged 140,000 acres of land, are still burning despite the tireless efforts of fire teams.

A complete list of wineries damaged and destroyed has not been created, as several owners have not yet filed any sort of claim regarding the state of their properties. Luckily, social media and other media outlets have been able to provide us with data. Here is what we know so far:

In Napa County, Signorello Vineyard has had its winery completely destroyed, though Fortune has reported that there are indications that the vineyard may have survived.

Stags’ Leap Winery has been affected, but the extent of the damage is unknown.

White Rock Vineyards, one of Napa’s oldest wineries, has been completely destroyed.

William Hill Estate Winery suffered cosmetic damage to the winery and minimal damage to the vineyard.

Darioush had vineyard damage but reported that their winery was still standing.

In Sonoma County, Paradise Ridge Winery reported via their Facebook page that the winery has been destroyed.

Nicholson Ranch confirmed via Facebook that they had suffered some damage, but they are hoping to have the power back on this week.

Chateau St. John was originally reported as being destroyed, but the winery’s main structure appears to be unharmed. Damage to the vineyard is still being measured.

Mayo Family Wineries suffered the loss of a house on their property and no other reported damage.

Gundlach Bundschu Winery tweeted confirmation that they lost their family home and that their winery has suffered some damage.

And in Mendocino County, Frey Vineyards Winery has been completely destroyed, as has Oster Wine Cellars.

GoFundMe has launched a campaign for those affected by the Northern California wildfires. To donate, click here.

The Daily Meal will continue to update this story with any new information.